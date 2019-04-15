Equinor ASA (EQNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $23.05 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

