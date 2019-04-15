Equal Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a total market capitalization of $145,138.00 and $0.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,114,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,462,458 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

