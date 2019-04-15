Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPZM stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 305,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,913. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.14.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

