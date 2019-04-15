EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

EPAM stock opened at $173.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $176.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

