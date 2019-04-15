Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Products boasts an extensive network of pipeline that spreads across nearly 50,000 miles. Importantly, the pipeline network, which is connected to every major U.S. shale play, provides services to producers and users of commodities by transporting gas, liquids, and refined products. At present, Enterprise’s $5.1-billion pipeline of fee-oriented midstream projects position it to enjoy above-average growth in distributable cash flow over the next two years, in turn expanding its distribution coverage ratio. Most importantly, its ethane export facilities in the Gulf Coast, which link domestic producers to the overseas market, should drive further growth as the use of ethane is rapidly increasing to manufacture plastic instead of naphtha. As such, the partnership holds tremendous upside potential.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

