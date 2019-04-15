Entergy Co. (ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $332,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,408 shares of company stock worth $5,448,863 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Bank of The West grew its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. 71,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

