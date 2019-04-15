Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 930,510 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 634,651 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

ELGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Endologix alerts:

In related news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 15,128 shares of Endologix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,996.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,780.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Onopchenko acquired 30,257 shares of Endologix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,410 shares of company stock worth $319,990 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 237,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endologix by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Endologix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Endologix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Endologix by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter.

ELGX opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Endologix has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.00) by $18.90. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endologix will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/endologix-inc-elgx-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.