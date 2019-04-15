Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $552,827,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,042,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,137,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,871,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,916,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,879,000 after buying an additional 4,475,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

In other news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. 1,140,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-sold-by-viking-fund-management-llc.html.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.