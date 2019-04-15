Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,317 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,767,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,657,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 472,660 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

