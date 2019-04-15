Elixir (ELIX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Elixir has a market capitalization of $45,108.00 and $42.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Elixir has traded 68.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00375799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.01219912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00213045 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Elixir Profile

Elixir’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,279,733 tokens. Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io . Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken . The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

