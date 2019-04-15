Eldorado Gold Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGO. CIBC downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.81 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $4.51 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $724.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 78.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,383,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 702,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,383,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 702,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

