Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,054 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $314,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,833,000 after buying an additional 5,761,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $176,182,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $84,970,000.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

About Elanco Animal Health

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

