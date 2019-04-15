eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of eHealth worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.38. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $134.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

