Egretia Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $583,540.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00378725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.01188544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00212604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,467,889,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.