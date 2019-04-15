Edison International (EIX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $67.13 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.