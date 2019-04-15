Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Increased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,004,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,750.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,953,000 after buying an additional 981,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,158,000 after buying an additional 656,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,153,000 after buying an additional 403,454 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,005. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $185.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $6,289,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $2,022,924.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,403.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Increased by Palisade Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/ecolab-inc-ecl-holdings-increased-by-palisade-asset-management-llc.html.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.