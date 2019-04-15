Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Eastgroup Properties has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.79-4.89 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.79-4.89 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $114.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.52.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,070,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

