Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Stake Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,121,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,706,000 after buying an additional 590,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,341,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 46,217 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.00% and a negative net margin of 1,938.27%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18471.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 35,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $316,869.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,934.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $779,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,411 shares of company stock worth $1,075,091. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

