Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $5.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,888.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $43.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $50.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $160.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.00% and a negative net margin of 1,938.27%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue was up 18471.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $187,507.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at $476,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $779,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,411 shares of company stock worth $1,075,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 18,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,508. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $439.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.