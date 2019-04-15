Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Holdings Cut by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Duluth makes up about 1.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duluth by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duluth by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Duluth by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,312. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

