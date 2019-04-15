Duluth (DLTH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Duluth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Duluth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

DLTH stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. Duluth has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duluth by 83.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duluth by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 76.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

