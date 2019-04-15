Duke Realty (DRE) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $545,803.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $154,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. PGGM Investments increased its position in Duke Realty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,903,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duke Realty by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,363,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 1,667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.