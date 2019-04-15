Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4,948.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,579,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,480 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.61. 28,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,279. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

