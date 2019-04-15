Dril-Quip (DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.