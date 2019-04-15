Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce $745.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.21 million and the highest is $755.62 million. Donaldson reported sales of $700.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, Chairman Tod E. Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,890.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $707,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 216,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

