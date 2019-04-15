Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In other news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

