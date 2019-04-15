DNB Asset Management AS Sells 38,510 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

NYSE F opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

