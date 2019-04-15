DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,159,000 after purchasing an additional 289,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,759,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $209,565,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/dnb-asset-management-as-has-3-20-million-holdings-in-monster-beverage-corp-mnst.html.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.