DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,052 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $182.37 on Monday. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

