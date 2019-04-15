Diversified Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Diversified Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/diversified-trust-co-has-1-76-million-stake-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.