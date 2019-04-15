Diruna Price Tops $0.0012 (DRA)

Diruna (CURRENCY:DRA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Diruna token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, Diruna has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Diruna has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $143,835.00 worth of Diruna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Diruna

Diruna (DRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2015. Diruna’s total supply is 899,999,963,308 tokens. Diruna’s official website is diruna.org . Diruna’s official Twitter account is @DirunaOrg

Diruna Token Trading

Diruna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diruna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diruna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diruna using one of the exchanges listed above.

