Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,661 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (PAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of PAR Technology worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 707,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 121,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $329,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $274,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 87.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.31 million, a P/E ratio of -71.97 and a beta of -0.01. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $28.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

