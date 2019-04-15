Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Heska Corp (HSKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.89% of Heska worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $2,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Heska by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Heska by 6.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Benchmark cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $75.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.80. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). Heska had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

In other news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total value of $439,004.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,329 shares of company stock worth $2,638,829. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

