Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018958 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007063 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.