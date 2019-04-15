DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Holdings Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.52). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,192,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

