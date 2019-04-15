Digirad (DRAD) & Cutera (CUTR) Head to Head Contrast

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Digirad pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Cutera does not pay a dividend. Digirad has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Digirad and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad 0.71% -9.83% -5.00% Cutera -18.91% -48.46% -27.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digirad and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad $104.18 million 0.13 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Cutera $162.72 million 1.45 -$30.77 million ($2.23) -7.53

Digirad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Digirad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Digirad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Digirad has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digirad and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cutera has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 106.47%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Digirad.

Summary

Digirad beats Cutera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

