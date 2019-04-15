Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

DEO stock opened at $163.20 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $165.53. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

