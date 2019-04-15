DHT (DHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 767,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,583. The company has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.55. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,605,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 571,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 152,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 62,672 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

