DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.53.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $150,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,934.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $893,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,048 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,943. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $475,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $107,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after purchasing an additional 816,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,493.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after purchasing an additional 651,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 596.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 731,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. 810,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,392. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.57 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

