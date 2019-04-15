Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 1.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 62,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.18. 329,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,626. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/devon-energy-corp-dvn-shares-sold-by-salem-capital-management-inc.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.