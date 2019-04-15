Deutz Ag (DEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.97 ($10.43).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Deutz stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €8.42 ($9.78). 278,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. Deutz has a one year low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a one year high of €8.76 ($10.19).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

