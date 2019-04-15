Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.56 ($19.26).

FRA DTE opened at €14.83 ($17.24) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

