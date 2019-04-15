Deutsche Bank Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Continental (CON)

Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.90 ($190.58).

Get Continental alerts:

Continental stock opened at €153.04 ($177.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. Continental has a 12 month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12 month high of €229.40 ($266.74).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.