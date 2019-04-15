Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Aixtron (AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIXA. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.43 ($14.45).

AIXA opened at €9.62 ($11.19) on Monday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a 12-month high of €17.44 ($20.28). The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

