Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €126.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €126.00 ($146.51) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.94 ($147.61).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.