Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

In related news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/deutsche-bank-ag-cuts-holdings-in-first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr.html.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.