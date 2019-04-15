Deutsche Bank AG Buys 73,434 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,408,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 77,097.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 482,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 481,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after buying an additional 275,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after buying an additional 275,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 459,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 140,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD opened at $63.68 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/deutsche-bank-ag-buys-73434-shares-of-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd.html.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.