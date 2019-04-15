Media coverage about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Determine earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ DTRM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,166. Determine has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

Get Determine alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/determine-dtrm-receiving-neutral-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Determine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Determine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.