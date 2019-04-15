Determine (DTRM) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Determine earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
NASDAQ DTRM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,166. Determine has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.
Determine Company Profile
