Desjardins Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $213.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $18,909,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

