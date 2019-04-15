Desjardins Downgrades Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.13.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$90.34 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$61.68 and a 1 year high of C$92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.78. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$643.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 6.84000029046577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

